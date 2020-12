Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 20

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Suzanne Stauffer of La Crosse from Erich Stauffer of Franklin, Indiana.

Melissa Boardman from Rory Boardman, both of Onalaska.

Pamela Ruetten of Onalaska and Kevin Ruetten of Holmen.

Suzanne Sawyer of La Crosse from Robert Cordiner of Ettrick.

Abbey England of La Crosse and Michael England of West Salem.

Michael Juergens of Haslet, Texas, from Laura Juergens of Katy, Texas.

Sadie Schippers of Wisconsin Rapids and Jeremiah Schippers of Whitefish, Montana.

Elizabeth Popp of Holmen and Trevin Popp of Onalaska.

Sarah Rucker of La Crescent and Ryan Rucker of Mindoro.

Jennifer Berger and Andrew Berger, both of La Crosse.

Donald Miller of Plover from Gabrielle Mahoney of Wisconsin Rapids.

Kathryn Heller of Onalaska and Taylor Laabs of West Salem.

Robbie Nelson from Christine Nelson of West Salem.

Faith Valentine from Alex Valentine, both of La Crosse.

