 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 27
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 27

{{featured_button_text}}

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Haley Dutton of West Salem from Garrett Dunnum of Westby.

Whitney Graham from LC Ladell Graham, both of La Crosse.

Charlene Winchell of West Salem and Mark Winchell of Holmen.

Jeremy Krenn of La Crosse from Annie Krenn of Palmyra.

Kevin Soos of Blue River from Stacey Soos of La Crosse.

Jessica Hamilton of La Crosse from Ryan Hamilton of Holmen.

James Stanton of Holmen and Deanna Stanton of Mindoro.

</&calendar>

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News