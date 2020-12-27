Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 27

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Haley Dutton of West Salem from Garrett Dunnum of Westby.
Whitney Graham from LC Ladell Graham, both of La Crosse.
Charlene Winchell of West Salem and Mark Winchell of Holmen.
Jeremy Krenn of La Crosse from Annie Krenn of Palmyra.
Kevin Soos of Blue River from Stacey Soos of La Crosse.
Jessica Hamilton of La Crosse from Ryan Hamilton of Holmen.
James Stanton of Holmen and Deanna Stanton of Mindoro.
</&calendar>
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today