Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 5

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Tamara Gensch of Galesville and Arlyn Gensch of Bangor.
Lindsey Lomas-Green of La Crosse from Bryan Green of Coon Valley.
Laurie Roe and Jeremy Roe, both of La Crosse.
Deena Athas and Jake Phillips, both of La Crosse.
William Eldridge of Onalaska and Lindsay Eldridge of Willowbrook.
Jared Voves of Holmen and Samantha Voves of La Crosse.
Scott Arenz and Kimberly Arenz, both of Onalaska.
