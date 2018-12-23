Try 1 month for 99¢

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Teresa Skiles from Richard Skiles, both of La Crosse

Deborah Suhr from Carl Suhr, both of Onalaska

Albert Kvitne, La Crosse, from Olivia Kvitne, Lakewood, Colo.

Stacy Hass-Davis from Garrick Davis, both of La Crosse

Lisa Gerke, Onalaska, and Randy Gerke, Holmen

Paul Kenny, Galesville, from Karen Kenny, Holmen

Tammy Hayden and Charles Hayden, both of La Crosse

Katie Etten, Onalaska, and Joseph Etten, La Crosse

Robyn Beahm from Mark Beham, both of Onalaska

Katherine Gotz, La Crosse, and Matthew Gotz, Viroqua

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.