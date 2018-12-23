Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Teresa Skiles from Richard Skiles, both of La Crosse
Deborah Suhr from Carl Suhr, both of Onalaska
Albert Kvitne, La Crosse, from Olivia Kvitne, Lakewood, Colo.
Stacy Hass-Davis from Garrick Davis, both of La Crosse
Lisa Gerke, Onalaska, and Randy Gerke, Holmen
Paul Kenny, Galesville, from Karen Kenny, Holmen
Tammy Hayden and Charles Hayden, both of La Crosse
Katie Etten, Onalaska, and Joseph Etten, La Crosse
Robyn Beahm from Mark Beham, both of Onalaska
Katherine Gotz, La Crosse, and Matthew Gotz, Viroqua
