Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 22

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Jacob Phillips of Mindoro and Crystal Phillips of Bangor.
Rachel Callies from Christopher Matschi, both of Waupaca.
Scott Nemec from Lois McHenry-Nemec, both of La Crosse.
Crystal Winchel of Holmen and Jason Winchel of La Crosse.
David Anderson from Molly Anderson, both of La Crosse.
Danielle Metza of Holmen from David Metza of Chippewa Falls.
Michelle Hauck from Shawn Krutsinger, both of La Crosse.
Nicholas Bjerke from Katherine Bjerke, both of Holmen.
Anne Nyseth and Jeffery Nyseth, both of Holmen.