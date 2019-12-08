You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 8
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Andria Winchel of La Crosse from William Winchel of Holmen.

Lisa Wendt of Onalaska from David Wendt of La Crosse.

Julie Oelfke and James Oelfke, both of West Salem.

Ray Erickson of West Salem and Sheila Erickson of Onalaska.

Johnathon Franks from Natalie Hitchcock, both of La Crosse.

