Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 14
DIVORCES

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Katerina Manske from Michael Manske, both of Stoddard.

Elizabeth Ramsey of Sparta from Ryan Ramsey of Bangor.

Jessica Williams from Cody Williams, both of La Crosse.

Laura Nitka of Madison from Matthew Nitka of Westfield.

