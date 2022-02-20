 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 20

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Daniel Harper from Alison Harper, both of La Crosse.

Sandra Thill of Onalaska and Robert Thill of La Crosse.

Rachel Williams from Jason Williams, both of West Salem.

Thomas Melton of Holmen from Joy Hackney-Melton of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Brianna Ceaser of La Crosse from Drey’vin Ceaser of Palm Bay, Florida.

Jessica Schroeder of La Crosse from Karl Schroeder of La Crescent.

Tracey Siemon of La Crosse and Brian Siemon of Tucson, Arizona.

