Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 21
DIVORCES

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Jennifer Shaw Olsen from Timothy Olsen, both of La Crosse.

Jennifer Jewell and Jerry Jewell, both of La Crosse.

Joseph Arsenault Jr. of Camp Douglas from Jessica Arsenault of La Crosse.

Bobbi White of Onalaska and Michael White of Bangor.

Bobbi Pavelski of La Crosse and Ross Pavelski of Onalaska.

