Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 6

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Matthew Post from Ashley Post, both of La Crosse.
Steven Parsons of Mukwonago and Rebecca Parsons of East Troy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today