Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 23
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 23

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Anna Ehlert of Stanley from Brandon Martin of Janesville.

Susan Price from Daniel Price, both of La Crosse.

Erin Woyak of Holmen and Jeffrey Woyak of Onalaska.

Kathleen Larson from Joseph Larson, both of La Crosse.

Rhianna Arentz of Onalaska from Jarred Arent of Holmen.

Jessica Schaffer and Kathryn Schaffer, both of Onalaska.

Gwen McConnell from Mark McConnell, both of La Crosse.

Michael Sobkowiak of La Crosse from Michelle Sobkowiak of Holmen.

