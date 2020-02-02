You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, Feb. 2
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Katrine Sorum-Lean from James Eldon, both of Onalaska.
  • Caleb Hundt of Eau Claire and Kelli Hundt of La Crosse.
  • Cameo Lease and Keith Lease, both of La Crosse.
