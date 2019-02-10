Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Nicole Kapellas and Christopher Kapellas, both of La Crosse
Kelly Dostal, Onalaska, and Colden Dostal, Vermillion, S.D.
Kristy Abraham and Robert Abraham, both of La Crosse
Amber Bartle and Corrie Bartle, both of La Crosse
Krystal Borman and Frank Borman, both of La Crosse
Michelle Schroeder, Trempealeau, and Jeffrey Schroeder, Onalaska
Jenna Losic, La Crosse, from Casey Losic, Hokah, Minn.
Abigail Serpa from Patrick Githiomi, both of La Crosse
John Perry, La Crosse, from Tamara Perry, Washington, Iowa
Annulments granted in La Crosse County:
Niculina Maxim and Stefan Marin, both of La Crosse