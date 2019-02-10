Try 1 month for 99¢

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Nicole Kapellas and Christopher Kapellas, both of La Crosse

Kelly Dostal, Onalaska, and Colden Dostal, Vermillion, S.D.

Kristy Abraham and Robert Abraham, both of La Crosse

Amber Bartle and Corrie Bartle, both of La Crosse

Krystal Borman and Frank Borman, both of La Crosse

Michelle Schroeder, Trempealeau, and Jeffrey Schroeder, Onalaska

Jenna Losic, La Crosse, from Casey Losic, Hokah, Minn.

Abigail Serpa from Patrick Githiomi, both of La Crosse

John Perry, La Crosse, from Tamara Perry, Washington, Iowa

Annulments granted in La Crosse County:

Niculina Maxim and Stefan Marin, both of La Crosse

