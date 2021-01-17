 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 17
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 17

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Kevin Lozano of Onalaska from Ruby Lopez of La Crosse.

Kermit Murray of West Salem from Amy Murray of Holmen.

Darcy Sobkowiak of Holmen from David Sobkowiak of Onalaska.

Shauntelle McPheeters of Holmen from Darren McPheeters of Lake Isabella, Calif.

