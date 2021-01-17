Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 17

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Kevin Lozano of Onalaska from Ruby Lopez of La Crosse.
Kermit Murray of West Salem from Amy Murray of Holmen.
Darcy Sobkowiak of Holmen from David Sobkowiak of Onalaska.
Shauntelle McPheeters of Holmen from Darren McPheeters of Lake Isabella, Calif.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today