editor's pick DIVORCES Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 2 Kylie Mullen Jan 2, 2022 34 min ago iSTOCK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Mullen Divorces granted in La Crosse County:Justin Johnson from Mallory Johnson, both of Onalaska.Neshoba Nunemacher of Stoddard from Matthew Nunemacher of Onalaska. In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road. A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Divorce Justin Johnson La Crosse County Matthew Nunemacher Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kylie Mullen Author email Follow Kylie Mullen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story How to protect your information from identity theft According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do… Watch Now: Related Video Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes Wildfires displace thousands in Colorado AP Wildfires displace thousands in Colorado Health Experts Warn Against New Year's Eve Celebrations AP Health Experts Warn Against New Year's Eve Celebrations Auckland light show ushers in New Zealand's New Year AP Auckland light show ushers in New Zealand's New Year