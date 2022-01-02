 Skip to main content
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 2

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Justin Johnson from Mallory Johnson, both of Onalaska.

Neshoba Nunemacher of Stoddard from Matthew Nunemacher of Onalaska.

