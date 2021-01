Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 24

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Primitiva McCabe of La Crosse and Thomas McCabe of Sunrise Village, Tigbao.

Jeffrey McCudding Jr. of Holmen from Melissa McCuddin of Whitehall.

Kelli Hanson of Madison from Kristopher Hanson of Westby.

Debra Neely from Mark Neely, both of La Crosse.

Elizabeth Spirer from Jacob Spirer, both of La Crosse.

Dena Swanson-Nix of Onalaska and Jason Nix of Holmen.

Britt Oldenburg of Holmen from Mark Oldenburg of Onalaska.

Rachel Goodwin of Rockland from Terry Goodwin of Oak Harbor, Wash.

Tracey Miller and Brandon Miller, both of La Crosse.

Amy Rhoades and Torrell Rhoades, both of Holmen.

Costa Sousou of Holmen from Holly King-Sousou of Rochester, Minn.

