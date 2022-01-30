Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 30

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Casey Stetzer of Stoddard and Stefanie Stetzer of La Crosse.

Patti Fellenz from Michael Fellenz, both of La Crosse.

Julie Moreno of Holmen and Reinaldo Moreno of Bangor.

Dorothy Clark of La Crosse and Pierre Clark of Clinton.

Elizabeth Cogbill and Christopher Cogbill, both of La Crosse.

AlanaRae Campbell of La Crosse from Jacob Campbell of Holmen.

Russell Henthorn from Bana Henthorn, both of West Salem.

Dawn Berg from John Berg, both of Onalaska.

Cynthia Kendhammer of Onalaska from Thomas Kendhammer of La Crosse.

Darbi Jefferies and Michael Jefferies, both of La Crosse.

