Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 19

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Jennifer Dudei of Melrose and Troy Dudei of Holmen.
Sarah Mohs of Genoa from Jacob Mohs of Postville, Iowa.
Matthew Mills of Holmen from Janet Mills of Onalaska.
Angela Frank from Peter Frank, both of Onalaska.
Mary Wilson from David Wilson, both of La Crosse.
Rosana Hernandez of West Allis from Dustin Murphy of Hixton.
Robert Bauman of La Crosse from Tristine Bauman of Melrose.
Dawn Weeks from Roger Weeks, both of La Crosse.
Ross Nordmeyer of Holmen from Ashley Nordmeyer of La Crosse.