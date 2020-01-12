Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 12

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Katie Stevenson and Daniel Stevenson, both of La Crosse.
Jedidiah Hundt of La Crosse from Amanda Hundt of Theresa, N.Y.
April Middleton of Rockland from Nicholas Middleton of Eau Claire, Wis.
Michael Jensen of La Crosse from Candace Jensen of Paducah, Ky.
Robert Lutz of Decorah, Iowa, and Laura Lutz of La Crosse.
Jonathan Shaw of West Salem from Tasha Shaw of Rochester, Minn.
Michael Hayes from Teresa Hayes, both of Onalaska.
Stephen Orlan from Krista Clements-Orlan, both of La Crosse.