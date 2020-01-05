You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 5
Divorces for Sunday, Jan. 5

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Jeffrey Muller-Hobson from Joel Muller-Hobson, both of La Crosse.

Wanda Marick from Raymond Marick, both of La Crosse.

Wendy Criscione, no available address, and David Pearson of Chicago.

Kay Baumann from Douglas Baumann, both of Onalaska.

Alana Dolzani of Onalaska from Joseph Dolzani of La Crosse.

