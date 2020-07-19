You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, July 19
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, July 19

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Natasha Nagel of La Crosse from Joey Bolstad of West Bend.

Josiah Loeffelholz of West Salem and Nicole Loeffelholz of La Crosse.

Elizabeth Scharon and Roberto Scharon, both of La Crosse.

Deborah Gilbertson and Darin Gilbertson, both of La Crosse.

Taryish Kinard of La Crosse from Kao Kinard of Maplewood.

Anita Baines and Lee Baines, both of La Crosse.

Sarah Pronschinske of Holmen and Aaron Pronschinske of West Salem.

Pauline Coleman and Mohamed Mohamed, both of La Crosse.

