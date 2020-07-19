Divorces for Sunday, July 19

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Natasha Nagel of La Crosse from Joey Bolstad of West Bend.
Josiah Loeffelholz of West Salem and Nicole Loeffelholz of La Crosse.
Elizabeth Scharon and Roberto Scharon, both of La Crosse.
Deborah Gilbertson and Darin Gilbertson, both of La Crosse.
Taryish Kinard of La Crosse from Kao Kinard of Maplewood.
Anita Baines and Lee Baines, both of La Crosse.
Sarah Pronschinske of Holmen and Aaron Pronschinske of West Salem.
Pauline Coleman and Mohamed Mohamed, both of La Crosse.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today