Divorces for Sunday, July 26
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, July 26

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Monica Sirek of Holmen and Ryan Sirek of Trempealeau.

Danielle Warren of Onalaska and Jacob Warren of Chatfield.

Edna Haldorson and Virgil Haldorson, both of Onalaska.

Zachary Leis and Amanda Leis, both of Holmen.

Daniel Suchorski of Onalaska from Sara Suchorski of La Crosse.

