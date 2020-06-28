You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, June 28
DIVORCES

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Michael Brophy of West Salem and Emma Brophy of Holmen.

Susana Baker from Zachary Baker, both of La Crosse.

Jean Kinyon of La Crosse and Dennis Kinyon of Holmen.

Brandy Cleveland from Steven Cleveland, both of La Crosse.

Jaelyn Roland from David Roland, both of La Crosse.

Holly Van Wormer from Troy Van Wormer, both of La Crosse.

Amy Olson of Fairfield, Iowa, and Rachel Fleming of La Crosse.

Heather Hawkins of Holmen and Ryan Hawkins of Westby.

Carrie Wells from Cameron Wells, both of Rockland.

Sara Langrehr of Bangor from John Langrehr of Rockland.

Nicole Monks and Simon Monks, both of La Crosse.

Jaimie Barrett of La Crosse and Samantha Barrett of Trempealeau.

