editor's pick DIVORCES Divorces for Sunday, June 6 Kylie Mullen Jun 6, 2021 Jun 6, 2021 {{featured_button_text}} iSTOCK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Mullen Learn how to support La Crosse area businesses Divorces granted in La Crosse County: IN PHOTOS: Winter scenes in the Coulee Region Looking north from Grandad Bluff Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Looking south from Grandad Bluff Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Forest Hills Golf Course Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune The view west from Grandad Bluff Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune View from Grandads Bluff Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune From Grandad Bluff overlook Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Bluffs Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Queen Anne's lace Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Maple leaves Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Oak Grove Cemetery Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Oak Grove Cemetery Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune An icy perch Bill Balmer of rural Sparta waits patiently for a bite Monday on a frozen Swift Creek. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Traffic on State Road Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Sleding at Van Riper Park in Onalaska Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Traffic on Highway 16 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Snowplow on State Road Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Snowplow onhighway 16 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Snowplow onhighway 16 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Traffic on Highway 16 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Snow covered hedges and Christmas lights Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Taking a winter walk Archie, a rat terrier, gets walked by his owner Thursday on 31st Street. The New Year’s Day forecast from the National Weather Service calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees in La Crosse. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune December 29: Winter storm Bus on State Road Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Homemade snow Snowmakers blanket the slopes at Mt. La Crosse ski area Monday where opening day is scheduled for Friday. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Homemade snow A snowmaker blows out the white stuff at Mt. La Crosse ski area. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Igloo fun Silvia Reich, 8, spends time in the igloo she and her brother, Eli, 10, built in the backyard of their home in the town of Shelby, by making a pile of snow and hallowing it out. “It’s always warmer in here than outside,” said Reich. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Igloo fun Silvia Reich, 8, and her brother Eli, 10, head into their backyard igloo at their home in the Town of Shelby. The siblings built the igloo in January and have been playing in it ever since. Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune Chippewa Valley Snowfall The Chippewa Valley saw significant snowfall Thursday leading into Friday, causing road conditions to be hazardous for travelers. Parker Reed Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes Mass. AG: Sackler plan too little, too late AP Mass. AG: Sackler plan too little, too late WisEye Morning Minute: Preview on Upcoming Floor Sessions WisEye Morning Minute: Preview on Upcoming Floor Sessions Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week AP Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kylie Mullen Author email Follow Kylie Mullen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story 2:07 Lifestyles How to protect your information from identity theft Jan 22, 2021 According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do…