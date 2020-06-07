Divorces for Sunday, June 7

×
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Mark Snyder from Karla Snyder, both of La Crosse.
Jeffrey Gierszewski from Rebecca Gierszewski, both of La Crosse.
Whitney Werkheiser and Eric Werkheiser, both of La Crosse.
Daniel Duellman and Dawn Duellman, both of Onalaska.
Faye Ellis and Troy Ellis, both of La Crosse.
Jennifer Cash from Steven Cash, both of La Crosse.
