Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Amy Konkel from Jonathan Konkel, both of La Crosse
- Wendy Culp from Timothy Culp, both of Onalaska
- Richard Staff from Nancy Gerrard, both of La Crosse
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.