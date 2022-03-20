 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, March 20

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Patricia Wuttke of La Crosse and Michael Hakala of Holmen.

Skylar Krouse of Cayucos, Calif., from Bradi Larson of La Crosse.

Marquis Patton and Amanda Patton, both of La Crosse.

Emily Woods from Marcus Woods, both of Holmen.

