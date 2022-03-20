Divorces for Sunday, March 20

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Patricia Wuttke of La Crosse and Michael Hakala of Holmen.
Skylar Krouse of Cayucos, Calif., from Bradi Larson of La Crosse.
Marquis Patton and Amanda Patton, both of La Crosse.
Emily Woods from Marcus Woods, both of Holmen.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today