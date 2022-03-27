 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, March 27

judge court gavel
iSTOCK

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Aron Thompson of Holmen and Courtney Thompson of Onalaska.

Catherine Thomson from Peter Thomson, La Crosse.

Chynna Surrarrer and Zackery Surrarrer, both of La Crosse.

Ryan Strasser of Rockland and Oleeta Strasser of Onalaska.

Marion Pahl-Johnson of Onalaska from Wade Johnson of Galesville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News