Divorces for Sunday, March 27

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Aron Thompson of Holmen and Courtney Thompson of Onalaska.
Catherine Thomson from Peter Thomson, La Crosse.
Chynna Surrarrer and Zackery Surrarrer, both of La Crosse.
Ryan Strasser of Rockland and Oleeta Strasser of Onalaska.
Marion Pahl-Johnson of Onalaska from Wade Johnson of Galesville.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today