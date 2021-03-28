 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, March 28
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, March 28

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Angela Puent from Richard Puent II, both of La Crosse.

Jared Stuhr and Lindsey Stuhr, both of La Crosse.

Deanna Moore from Brian Moore, both of La Crosse.

Emma Golbeck and Benjamen Goldbeck, both of La Crosse.

Diana Santiago Santiago and Franz Pape Quinones, both of La Crosse.

