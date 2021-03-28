Divorces for Sunday, March 28

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Angela Puent from Richard Puent II, both of La Crosse.
Jared Stuhr and Lindsey Stuhr, both of La Crosse.
Deanna Moore from Brian Moore, both of La Crosse.
Emma Golbeck and Benjamen Goldbeck, both of La Crosse.
Diana Santiago Santiago and Franz Pape Quinones, both of La Crosse.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today