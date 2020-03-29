You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, March 29
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, March 29

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Shelley Hay from David Marshall, both of La Crosse.

Phien Phung from Hong Thi Ho, both of La Crosse.

Becki Beach of Sparta from Anthony Beach of La Crosse.

Leah Roberson and DeAndra Roberson, both of La Crosse.

