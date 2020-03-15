You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, March 15
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, March 15

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Lawrence Pedrin of La Crosse and Katherine Pedrin of Peshtigo.

Ronald Rick of Onalaska from Diana Rick of San Diego.

Amy Bernhardt of West Salem from Aric Bernhardt of La Crosse.

Erin Needham from Ross Needham, both of Holmen.

