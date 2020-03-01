Divorces for Sunday, March 1

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Kendall Glaunert and Stacey Glaunert, both of Holmen.

Cecelia Fair and Sampson Fair, both of La Crosse.

Krysten Strong of Onalaska and Cody Strong of Plymouth, Wis.

Steven Lambert of Rockland from Angela Schultz-Lambert of Newton, Kan.

Stacy Bendel of La Crosse from Aaron Bendel of Stoddard.

Brett Rucker of Onalaska from Angela Rucker of Holmen.

Sandra Burns of La Crosse from Brian Burns of Galesville.

Mark Nicolai from Laura Nicolai, both of Bangor.

Chad Matheny of La Crosse from Amanda Matheny of Blair.

Audrey Uker from Joseph Uker, both of La Crosse.

Shannon Davidheiser from Richard Davidheiser, both of Onalaska.

Andrea Mueller and Sean Mueller, both of La Crosse.

Kate Anderson of La Crosse and Amanda Anderson of La Crescent.

Kevin Prairie and Christina Prairie, both of Onalaska.

Courtney Clements of Onalaska from Larry Clements Jr. of New Orleans.

