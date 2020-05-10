You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, May 10
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, May 10

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Erin Carnal and Oakley Carnal, both of La Crosse.

Tia Czerniak and Joseph Czerniak, both of La Crosse.

Anna Crisp from James Crisp, both of La Crosse.

Rebecca Buck and David Buck, both of La Crosse.

Cassandra Hanan from Benjamin Hanan, both of La Crosse.

