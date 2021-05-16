 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, May 16
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, May 16

judge court gavel
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Dylan Dougherty of La Crosse and Vanesa Dougherty of Saint Robert.

Jeffrey Trohkimoinen from Kristin Trohkimoinen, both of La Crosse.

Lisa Manske and Mathew Manske, both of La Crosse.

Abby VonArx-Landers of La Crosse and Michael VonArx-Landers of Onalaska.

Brenda Schmitt of Onalaska from Michael Schmitt of Holmen.

Samantha Grosch of La Crosse from Aaron Grosch of Coon Valley.

