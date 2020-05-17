You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, May 17
Divorces for Sunday, May 17

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Lindsey McLean of La Crosse and Cole McLean of Strum.

Kent Mashak from Alexis Mashak, both of Bangor.

Jennifer Larson from Eric Larson, both of La Crosse.

