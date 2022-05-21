 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, May 22

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  •  Amy Peterson, West Salem, from Jason Peterson, Onalaska
  • Jessica Mount and James Mount, both of Onalaska
  • Amy DeBauche, La Crosse, and Robert DeBauche, Onalaska
  • Laura Copher from Richard Copher, both of La Crosse
  • De Anna Lynk, Chicago, from Rodney Lynk Sr., Milwaukee
