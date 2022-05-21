Divorces for Sunday, May 22

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Amy Peterson, West Salem, from Jason Peterson, Onalaska
- Jessica Mount and James Mount, both of Onalaska
- Amy DeBauche, La Crosse, and Robert DeBauche, Onalaska
- Laura Copher from Richard Copher, both of La Crosse
- De Anna Lynk, Chicago, from Rodney Lynk Sr., Milwaukee
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
