 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Divorces for Sunday, May 23
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, May 23

{{featured_button_text}}
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Jill Johnson from Jeffrey Johnson, both of Onalaska.

Chad Burroughs of Holmen from Elizabeth Burroughs of Onalaska.

Blane van Pletzen-Rands of Onalaska and Scott van Pletzen-Rands of La Crosse.

Jacqueline Ceason and Justin Ceason, both of La Crosse.

Jeffery Meinertz and Karen Meinertz, both of La Crosse.

Mary Olson from George Olson Jr., both of La Crosse.

Cindy Solis of La Crosse from Paul Solis of Rockland.

Jessie Cheever from Phillip Dickey, both of Onalaska.

Alex Scott and Sierra Myers, both of La Crosse.

Erin Lusk of Onalaska from Bradley Lusk of Bangor.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News