Divorces for Sunday, May 23

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Jill Johnson from Jeffrey Johnson, both of Onalaska.
Chad Burroughs of Holmen from Elizabeth Burroughs of Onalaska.
Blane van Pletzen-Rands of Onalaska and Scott van Pletzen-Rands of La Crosse.
Jacqueline Ceason and Justin Ceason, both of La Crosse.
Jeffery Meinertz and Karen Meinertz, both of La Crosse.
Mary Olson from George Olson Jr., both of La Crosse.
Cindy Solis of La Crosse from Paul Solis of Rockland.
Jessie Cheever from Phillip Dickey, both of Onalaska.
Alex Scott and Sierra Myers, both of La Crosse.
Erin Lusk of Onalaska from Bradley Lusk of Bangor.
IN PHOTOS: Winter scenes in the Coulee Region
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Forest Hills Golf Course
The view west from Grandad Bluff
View from Grandads Bluff
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Bluffs
Queen Anne's lace
Maple leaves
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery
An icy perch
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
Taking a winter walk
December 29: Winter storm
Homemade snow
Homemade snow
Igloo fun
Igloo fun
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.