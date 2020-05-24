Divorces for Sunday, May 24

×
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Kasie Roach of Holmen from Adam Roach of Onalaska.
Scott Wohlrab of Onalaska and Nicole Wohlrab of West Salem.
Audrey Runcorn-Wasley of Onalaska from Jeffrey Wasley of Cold Bay, Alaska.
Lisa Knutson La Crosse from Trever Knutson of Clear Lake, Wisconsin.
Tammy Kalina Onalaska from Austin Kalina of Galesville.
