Divorces for Sunday, May 24
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, May 24

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Kasie Roach of Holmen from Adam Roach of Onalaska.

Scott Wohlrab of Onalaska and Nicole Wohlrab of West Salem.

Audrey Runcorn-Wasley of Onalaska from Jeffrey Wasley of Cold Bay, Alaska.

Lisa Knutson La Crosse from Trever Knutson of Clear Lake, Wisconsin.

Tammy Kalina Onalaska from Austin Kalina of Galesville.

