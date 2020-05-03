You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, May 3
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Joy Steinmetz of Holmen from Craig Steinmetz of La Crescent.

Bridgette Mahlum of La Crosse from Paul Mahlum III of West Salem.

Michael Nomland of Austin, Texas, from Kacey Nomland of La Crosse.

Jeffrey Laube of La Crosse from Amanda Laube of Bangor.

