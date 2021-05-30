Divorces for Sunday, May 30

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Timothy Jones from Jill Jones, both of Onalaska.
Lindsey Passe from Cole Passe, both of La Crosse.
Rhonda Sallaway from Michael Sallaway, both of La Crosse.
Nathan Lee of Onalaska and Yeng Xiong of Montague, CA.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Timothy Jones from Jill Jones, both of Onalaska.
Lindsey Passe from Cole Passe, both of La Crosse.
Rhonda Sallaway from Michael Sallaway, both of La Crosse.
Nathan Lee of Onalaska and Yeng Xiong of Montague, CA.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.