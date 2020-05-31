You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, May 31
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, May 31

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Heather Church of La Crosse and Paul Church of Onalaska.

Alicia Lee-Vue of Onalaska from Kou Vue of La Crosse.

Keith Sutton of La Crosse from Christina Sutton of Rochester.

Cory Krzebietke of La Crescent and Cassandra Krzebietke of Holmen.

Jennifer Moses from Ramon Moses, both of Onalaska.

Scott Wohlrab of Onalaska and Nicole Wohlrab of West Salem.

