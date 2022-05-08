Divorces for Sunday, May 8

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Aaron Thompson of La Crosse from Latreena Thompson of Clear Lake, Iowa.
Jesica Mount and James Mount, both of Onalaska.
Sarah Honer of Holmen and Matthew Honer of La Crosse.
Shaughna Wilson from Ryan Wilson, both of Holmen.
Stephanie Gauger of La Crosse from Terry Gauger of Louisville, Ky.
Jacqueline Marcou separating from Joseph Doperalski, both of La Crosse.
