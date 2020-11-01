 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 1
DIVORCES

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Danielle Gran from Eric Gran, both of Onalaska.

Lucas Brekke and Corrie Brekke, both of La Crosse.

Jennifer Lugo of Nekoosa from Roberto Lugo-Valencia of Sparta.

