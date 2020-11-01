Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 1

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Danielle Gran from Eric Gran, both of Onalaska.
Lucas Brekke and Corrie Brekke, both of La Crosse.
Jennifer Lugo of Nekoosa from Roberto Lugo-Valencia of Sparta.
