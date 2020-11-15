Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 15

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Ia Moua of Holmen from Meng Yang of La Crosse.
- Tonia Olson of Holmen from Shane Olson of La Crosse.
- Rosebud Barlow and Cory Pataska, both of La Crosse.
- Brian Wittkop from Christine Montgomery-Wittkop, both of La Crosse.
- Nadine Currier from Kevin Currier, both of Onalaska.
