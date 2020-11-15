 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 15
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 15

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Ia Moua of Holmen from Meng Yang of La Crosse.
  • Tonia Olson of Holmen from Shane Olson of La Crosse.
  • Rosebud Barlow and Cory Pataska, both of La Crosse.
  • Brian Wittkop from Christine Montgomery-Wittkop, both of La Crosse.
  • Nadine Currier from Kevin Currier, both of Onalaska.
