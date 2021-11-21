Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 21

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Amy Todd-Fremstad of La Crosse and Jordan Fremstad of Onalaska.

Joanna Chapman and Shane Chapman, both of Onalaska.

Shawn Volden of La Crosse from Marshalla Volden of Mindoro.

Scott Buschman of La Crosse and Madalyn Buschman of Onalaska.

Robert Boecher of Onalaska from Nancy Boecher of Holmen.

Klara Oelke of La Crosse from Darrell Oelke of Coon Valley.

Jill Roberge of Onalaska from Lee Roberge of La Crosse.

Debra Erickson from Jon Erickson, both of La Crosse.

Darcy McCallson of Onalaska and Dean McCallson of La Crosse.

Kelly Johnson from Todd Johnson, both of River Falls.

Lisa Ehlers and Douglas Ehlers, both of La Crosse.

