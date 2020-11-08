Divorces for Sunday, Nov. 8

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Abbey Dupont of La Crosse from Trevor Dupont of Golden Valley, Minn.

Robyn Maland of Holmen from Jacob Maland of Onalaska.

Leah Bernhardt from Nicholas Bernhardt, both of Onalaska.

Madalyn Peterson of Plover and Cody Johnson of Mazomanie.

Samantha McMahon of Mindoro and Cody McMahon of La Crosse.

Katelyn Kesser from James Kesser III, both of Holmen.

Beth Zibrowski of La Crosse from Daniel Zibrowski of La Crescent.

Jessie Triggs of La Crosse and Chad Triggs of Tomah.

Darla Hill and Juan Garcia Gutierrez, both of Barron.

Kabian Coleman of La Crosse from Tiffany Coleman of Sparta.

Shawn Nelson of La Crosse from April Nelson of Sparta.

David Skinner of La Crosse from Janessa Mulder-Skinner of Mankato.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.