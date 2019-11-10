Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Leslie Malekovic and Lucas Malekovic, both of Onalaska.
Stephanie Pataska of La Crescent from Brian Pataska of La Crosse.
Amanda Estok of Wisconsin Rapids and Marshall Estok of Holmen.
Patricia Bye from Terry Bye, both of La Crosse.
Rachelle Pretasky of Rochester from Andrew Pretasky of La Crosse.
Linda Brown of Onalaska from LaVerne Brown of Holmen.
Sara Langsdorf of La Crosse from Charles Langsdorf of Onalaska.
Joshua Dirks of Onalaska from Heather Fuller of La Crosse.
Alexis Trautsch of West Salem and Adam Trautsch of La Crosse.
Kelly Duncan from Shifan Mohammadu, both of La Crosse.