Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Cheryl Kohlmeier from James Kohlmeier, both of West Salem.
Kerry Koepp from Nancy Koepp, both of West Salem.
Candalaria Cole from Franklin Cole, both of La Crosse.
Latoya Davis from Romero Davis, both of La Crosse.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Kristen Freier from Jamie Freier, both of Holmen.
Kelsey Sagmo of La Crosse and Joshua Sagmo of Bangor.
Tania Sidiqi of La Crosse from Javed Sidiqi of Jamaica, NY.
Kelly Zumbrunnen of Onalaska from Derek Zumbrunnen of Minneapolis.