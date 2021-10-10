Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 10

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Jessica Ast of Camp Douglas and David Ast Jr. of West Salem.
Cynthia Yeske from Joshua Yeske, both of La Crosse.
Ashley Carlson from Jesse Carlson, both of La Crosse.
Robert Gollnik from Melissa Gollnik, both of West Salem.
Ivy Heims of West Salem from Matthew Heims of Holmen.
Kathleen Sanford of Onalaska from James Sanford of La Crosse.
Natalie Heidlage of Holmen and James Heidlage of Galesville.
Jon Bingol and Hilary Bingol, both of La Crosse.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.