Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 11
Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 11

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Ruth Odegaard of Fountain City from Terry Odegaard of La Crosse.

Bridget Ender of La Crosse from Michael Ender of La Crescent.

